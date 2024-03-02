Bank of Nova Scotia Takes $6.76 Million Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 147,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,763,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.13% of Western Alliance Bancorporation as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 30.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 33.8% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 2.3 %

WAL stock opened at $56.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.59. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $76.90. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $301,095.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.