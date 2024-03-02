Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,808 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in NetEase were worth $7,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,754,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of NetEase by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTES has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

NetEase Stock Up 2.4 %

NTES stock opened at $110.49 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.79 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The firm has a market cap of $71.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.21 and a 200 day moving average of $103.07.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.12%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

