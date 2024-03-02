Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,762 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $90.89 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $100.39. The company has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 115.49%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.