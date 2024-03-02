Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 55,456 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 125.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 55,456 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $7,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,056,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,078,016,000 after purchasing an additional 341,600 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,790,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $786,004,000 after acquiring an additional 487,496 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after acquiring an additional 123,806 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,120,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,462,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,309,000 after acquiring an additional 322,540 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Up 3.4 %

MCHP opened at $87.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $94.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.12.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Microchip Technology

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.