Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 1,124 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,024,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Equinix by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 235,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,681,000 after purchasing an additional 34,374 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Equinix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,664,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,047,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $871.00 to $915.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $856.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total value of $1,543,815.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,694 shares in the company, valued at $115,010,185.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total transaction of $1,759,024.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,252,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total transaction of $1,543,815.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,010,185.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,184 shares of company stock worth $16,332,586 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $900.53 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $661.66 and a fifty-two week high of $900.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $830.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $786.77.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.28%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

