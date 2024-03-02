Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 569.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,461 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,361 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Workday were worth $5,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Workday by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.61.

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total transaction of $108,617.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,526,204.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total transaction of $17,407,105.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $27,362,183.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total transaction of $108,617.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,526,204.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 389,485 shares of company stock valued at $106,962,712 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

WDAY opened at $291.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.06 and a 1 year high of $311.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a PE ratio of 56.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 5.22%. Workday’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

