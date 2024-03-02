Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,882 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $8,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $87.17 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $62.10 and a fifty-two week high of $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.80.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.46.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

