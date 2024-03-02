Bank of Nova Scotia Has $7.55 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 70.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 41,341 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $7,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 461.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,702,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 12.8% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 612.5% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target (down previously from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total value of $430,103.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,863,180.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 210 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.68, for a total transaction of $95,482.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,784.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 955 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total transaction of $430,103.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,863,180.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,147. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $454.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $68.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $459.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $456.99. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $414.56 and a fifty-two week high of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.50 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 55.49%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

