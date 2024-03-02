Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 30,750 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,750 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $108.14 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $109.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.79 and a 200-day moving average of $95.33.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.31.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

