Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 6.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD opened at $271.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $274.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $262.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.91.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on GD. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.69.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

