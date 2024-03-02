Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Lowered to C$125.00 at CIBC

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$126.00 to C$125.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$120.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$132.70.

BMO stock opened at C$123.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$127.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$118.31. The company has a market cap of C$88.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$102.67 and a twelve month high of C$132.11.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.86 by C($0.05). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of C$8.36 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 12.0940171 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.34%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

