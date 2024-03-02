Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Lowered to C$136.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from C$144.00 to C$136.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$126.00 to C$125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$137.00 to C$136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$141.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$132.70.

TSE:BMO opened at C$123.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$88.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$127.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$118.31. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$102.67 and a 52 week high of C$132.11.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.86 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$8.36 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 5.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 12.0940171 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.34%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

