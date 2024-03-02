Bank of America Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has a GBX 230 ($2.92) price target on the stock.
International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance
Shares of IAG opened at GBX 146.75 ($1.86) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 944.78. The company has a market capitalization of £7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 458.59, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 149.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 152.25. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of GBX 127.80 ($1.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 182 ($2.31).
International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than International Consolidated Airlines Group
- What is a Dividend King?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.