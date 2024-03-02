Bank of America Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has a GBX 230 ($2.92) price target on the stock.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of IAG opened at GBX 146.75 ($1.86) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 944.78. The company has a market capitalization of £7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 458.59, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 149.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 152.25. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of GBX 127.80 ($1.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 182 ($2.31).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.

