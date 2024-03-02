Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) CEO David A. Morken Sells 1,176 Shares of Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) CEO David A. Morken sold 1,176 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $23,226.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Bandwidth Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of BAND stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Bandwidth Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $20.99.
Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.17 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAND shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bandwidth from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Bandwidth from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Bandwidth from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Bandwidth from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.
Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.
