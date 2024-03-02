Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) CEO David A. Morken Sells 1,176 Shares of Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) CEO David A. Morken sold 1,176 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $23,226.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of BAND stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Bandwidth Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $20.99.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.17 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,324,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,303,000 after buying an additional 501,958 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,013,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,217,000 after buying an additional 142,078 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after buying an additional 118,192 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 803,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after buying an additional 150,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 395.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 729,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,747,000 after acquiring an additional 582,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAND shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bandwidth from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Bandwidth from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Bandwidth from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Bandwidth from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

