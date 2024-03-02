Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0035 per share by the bank on Monday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th.

Banco Bradesco Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $3.21.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 11.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 1,852.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 138,029 shares during the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.