Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BIDU. Nomura upgraded shares of Baidu from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Baidu from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, December 18th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $176.69.

Baidu stock opened at $104.02 on Friday. Baidu has a 52 week low of $97.51 and a 52 week high of $160.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 103.2% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

