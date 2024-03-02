B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target Cut to C$5.25

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$3.60 to C$3.40 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.47.

BTO opened at C$3.48 on Tuesday. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.00, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently 2,200.00%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

