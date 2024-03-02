Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $293.90.

AXON stock opened at $314.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 136.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $260.37 and its 200 day moving average is $231.22. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $175.37 and a one year high of $318.90.

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,729 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total value of $629,825.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 233,291 shares in the company, valued at $53,841,229.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total transaction of $629,825.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 233,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,841,229.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $8,909,472.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 309,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,911,067.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,281 shares of company stock worth $10,811,720 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,329,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,872,883,000 after buying an additional 870,481 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,930,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,048,791,000 after purchasing an additional 40,435 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,915,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,817,000 after purchasing an additional 538,119 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after buying an additional 2,283,343 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $679,060,000 after buying an additional 16,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

