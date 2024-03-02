AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AXGN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a report on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AxoGen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

AXGN stock opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $459.67 million, a P/E ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.07. AxoGen has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $10.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXGN. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in AxoGen by 98.7% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 934,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 464,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in AxoGen by 590.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 435,481 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its position in AxoGen by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 755,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 331,000 shares during the last quarter. SCW Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the first quarter worth $2,170,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 7.2% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,921,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,799,000 after acquiring an additional 263,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

