AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Insider Todd Alan Cunningham Sells 11,340 Shares

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 11,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $147,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,019 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,247. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Todd Alan Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Todd Alan Cunningham sold 22,680 shares of AvidXchange stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $269,438.40.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Todd Alan Cunningham sold 7,310 shares of AvidXchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $79,825.20.

AvidXchange Stock Performance

AVDX stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $13.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,715,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,187,000 after buying an additional 999,449 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in AvidXchange by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,250,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after purchasing an additional 112,887 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in AvidXchange by 212.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 156,236 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in AvidXchange by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 71,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AvidXchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,270,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

AVDX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvidXchange from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

