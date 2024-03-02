Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Gap Up to $15.26

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.26, but opened at $18.31. Avidity Biosciences shares last traded at $18.49, with a volume of 1,112,606 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RNA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.65.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 5,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $51,581.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,008 shares in the company, valued at $445,801.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Avidity Biosciences news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 5,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $51,581.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,008 shares in the company, valued at $445,801.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 4,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $41,826.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,871 shares in the company, valued at $363,373.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,696 shares of company stock worth $128,610 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 4.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,114,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,910,000 after buying an additional 491,567 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,912,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,560,000 after buying an additional 296,238 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 41.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,189,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,643,000 after buying an additional 1,812,533 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,758,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,864,000 after buying an additional 125,321 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 22.6% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 5,629,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,427,000 after buying an additional 1,036,137 shares during the period.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

