AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) PT Raised to $11.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AVPT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of AvePoint from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of AVPT opened at $8.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.58. AvePoint has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $8.61.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AvePoint will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $155,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,306,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,161,364.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVPT. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in AvePoint by 136.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 148.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 97,940.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares during the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native software platform solutions. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others.

