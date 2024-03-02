AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $74.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.57 million. AvePoint had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. AvePoint updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
AvePoint Price Performance
Shares of AVPT stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.58. AvePoint has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $8.61.
Insider Transactions at AvePoint
In related news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $155,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,306,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,161,364.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.72% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvePoint
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on AvePoint from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on AvePoint from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on AvePoint from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AVPT
AvePoint Company Profile
AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native software platform solutions. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AvePoint
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.