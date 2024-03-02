AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $74.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.57 million. AvePoint had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. AvePoint updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of AVPT stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.58. AvePoint has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $8.61.

In related news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $155,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,306,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,161,364.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in AvePoint by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in AvePoint by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in AvePoint by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in AvePoint by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in AvePoint by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on AvePoint from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on AvePoint from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on AvePoint from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native software platform solutions. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others.

