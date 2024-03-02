AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AvePoint from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

AVPT opened at $8.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.58. AvePoint has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $8.61.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $74.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.57 million. AvePoint had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AvePoint will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AvePoint news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $155,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,306,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,161,364.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in AvePoint by 136.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in AvePoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of AvePoint by 148.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AvePoint by 97,940.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares in the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native software platform solutions. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others.

