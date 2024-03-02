AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) PT Lowered to $185.00 at Mizuho

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $188.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $201.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $191.50 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $204.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $196.34.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $178.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.00. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $153.07 and a 1 year high of $198.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $704.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 100.76%.

Institutional Trading of AvalonBay Communities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

