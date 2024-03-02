Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Short Interest Update

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the January 31st total of 81,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 124,769 shares during the period. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $433,000. VR Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Avalo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AVTX stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.58. Avalo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $1,130.40.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as Crohn's disease; Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T Lymphocyte Attenuator (BTLA) agonist fusion protein.

