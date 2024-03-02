Avalanche Price Reaches $42.82 (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $42.82 or 0.00068909 BTC on exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $16.15 billion and approximately $691.88 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 16.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00021115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00019433 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00006717 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007489 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 435,933,244 coins and its circulating supply is 377,243,604 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

