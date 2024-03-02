AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

AZO has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of AutoZone from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,779.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $2,950.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3,020.76.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZO

AutoZone Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:AZO opened at $3,031.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $3,038.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,712.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,620.09.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $24.64 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AutoZone will post 149.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,807 shares of company stock worth $47,821,141. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.