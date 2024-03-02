Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Raised to $316.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $265.00 to $316.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $272.44.

Get Autodesk alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADSK

Autodesk Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $264.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a PE ratio of 62.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $188.38 and a twelve month high of $279.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.75.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total value of $145,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,262,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,107,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,157 shares of company stock worth $9,282,629 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,038,582 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,635,514,000 after buying an additional 309,986 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after buying an additional 989,144 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,753,933 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,791,142,000 after buying an additional 130,377 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 13.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,513,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $921,499,000 after buying an additional 520,655 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in Autodesk by 9.6% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,139,867 shares of the software company’s stock worth $642,448,000 after buying an additional 275,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.