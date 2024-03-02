Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Increased to $320.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $275.00 to $320.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ADSK. Piper Sandler Companies increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autodesk from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $272.44.

Autodesk Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $264.74 on Friday. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $188.38 and a 12 month high of $279.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,047,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,157 shares of company stock worth $9,282,629 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

