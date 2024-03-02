Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the software company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autodesk from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $272.44.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $264.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $188.38 and a 12-month high of $279.53. The company has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a PE ratio of 62.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $249.94 and its 200-day moving average is $225.75.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total value of $461,691.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,569,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,157 shares of company stock valued at $9,282,629. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 45,416 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in Autodesk by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,248 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

