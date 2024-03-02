Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,890 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 62,964 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.07% of Autodesk worth $32,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 140.6% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 61.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler Companies increased their price objective on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Autodesk from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.44.

In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total value of $461,691.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,569,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,157 shares of company stock valued at $9,282,629 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $264.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.88, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.38 and a 1 year high of $279.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 85.36% and a net margin of 16.48%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

