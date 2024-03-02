Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT) Short Interest Update

Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 207.5% from the January 31st total of 380,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 41.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ault Alliance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ault Alliance stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.41% of Ault Alliance as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ault Alliance Stock Down 2.7 %

AULT opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.43. Ault Alliance has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1,586.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Ault Alliance Company Profile

Ault Alliance, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides customized solutions for the military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through eight segments: Energy and Infrastructure, Technology and Finance, SMC, BNI, GIGA, TurnOnGreen, AGREE, and Ault Disruptive.

