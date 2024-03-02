AT&T (NYSE:T) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on T. TheStreet raised AT&T from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.65.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. AT&T has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $121.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

