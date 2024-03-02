AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Increased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 714,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,919 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 74,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 6.3% in the third quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $121.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.91.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.63%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.65.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

