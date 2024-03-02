ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,700 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the January 31st total of 253,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

ATRenew Price Performance

NYSE RERE opened at $1.17 on Friday. ATRenew has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1.70.

Institutional Trading of ATRenew

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of ATRenew by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,061,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 45,404 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ATRenew by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 185,409 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ATRenew by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 557,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 137,066 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in ATRenew during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in ATRenew by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 179,929 shares in the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ATRenew

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

