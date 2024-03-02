Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas Energy Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.90.

Atlas Energy Solutions stock opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 12.66. Atlas Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average of $19.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.76%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 526.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

