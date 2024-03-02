Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Atlantic American from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Shares of AAME opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.86 million, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.11. Atlantic American has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $2.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Biglari Sardar grew its stake in shares of Atlantic American by 321.9% in the second quarter. Biglari Sardar now owns 119,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 90,922 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantic American by 62.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 17,212 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic American in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic American in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

