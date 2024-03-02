Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) Short Interest Update

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,400 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the January 31st total of 307,800 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlanta Braves from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRA. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Atlanta Braves during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlanta Braves during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 532.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the third quarter valued at $96,000. 0.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.
