ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Raised to C$46.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ACO.X. Scotiabank downgraded ATCO from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. CIBC increased their price target on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$46.00.

Shares of ACO.X opened at C$38.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.01. ATCO has a 52 week low of C$32.90 and a 52 week high of C$45.59.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

