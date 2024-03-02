Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, an increase of 76.1% from the January 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Up 1.8 %

OTCMKTS ARGGY opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $5.17.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers. It has strategic technology agreement with Mercedes-Benz AG.

