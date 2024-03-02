Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, an increase of 76.1% from the January 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Up 1.8 %
OTCMKTS ARGGY opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $5.17.
About Aston Martin Lagonda Global
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aston Martin Lagonda Global
- What is a Dividend King?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.