Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Price Target Increased to $102.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $64.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $91.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.57 and its 200-day moving average is $69.37. Assured Guaranty has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $96.60.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $4.57. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 53.82%. The business had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Assured Guaranty will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

In other news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $178,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,308.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen Donnarumma sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $1,049,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,630,389.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $178,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,308.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,634,801. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the first quarter worth $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 106.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

