ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) Short Interest Update

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, a decrease of 54.7% from the January 31st total of 168,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 399,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:ASPI opened at $3.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74. ASP Isotopes has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 4.73.
In related news, Director Robert John Andrew Ryan purchased 15,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $36,650.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 537,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,079.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 18,246 shares of company stock worth $41,801. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on ASP Isotopes from $3.25 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.
ASP Isotopes Inc, a pre-commercial stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It develops Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company also Uranium-235, an isotope of uranium for carbon-free energy industry.
