ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) Short Interest Update

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, a decrease of 54.7% from the January 31st total of 168,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 399,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ASP Isotopes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPI opened at $3.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74. ASP Isotopes has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 4.73.

Insider Activity at ASP Isotopes

In related news, Director Robert John Andrew Ryan purchased 15,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $36,650.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 537,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,079.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 18,246 shares of company stock worth $41,801. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ASP Isotopes

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes during the fourth quarter worth $608,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASP Isotopes by 761.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 155,853 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on ASP Isotopes from $3.25 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About ASP Isotopes

ASP Isotopes Inc, a pre-commercial stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It develops Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company also Uranium-235, an isotope of uranium for carbon-free energy industry.

