Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Ashford from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Ashford Stock Up 14.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford

Shares of AINC stock opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. Ashford has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $13.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Featured Articles

