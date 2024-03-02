ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,216,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,528,659 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.02% of ASE Technology worth $167,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in ASE Technology by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,456,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,295 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ASE Technology by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,226,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,081,000 after acquiring an additional 866,926 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ASE Technology by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,549,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,238,000 after acquiring an additional 927,795 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ASE Technology by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,684,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,641,000 after acquiring an additional 483,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ASE Technology by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,311,000 after acquiring an additional 801,771 shares in the last quarter. 7.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASX opened at $9.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.48. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $10.03. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

