Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ARTW opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $3.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

