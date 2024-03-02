ARM’s (ARM) Neutral Rating Reiterated at New Street Research

New Street Research restated their neutral rating on shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. New Street Research currently has a $110.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of ARM from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of ARM from $48.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ARM from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ARM from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on ARM in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of 83.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ARM opened at 141.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of 92.27. ARM has a 52 week low of 46.50 and a 52 week high of 164.00.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.04. The firm had revenue of 824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 762.50 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ARM will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $581,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in ARM in the third quarter worth $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ARM in the third quarter worth $170,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ARM during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

