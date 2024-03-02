Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Major Shareholder Morris Willner Sells 2,792,631 Shares of Stock

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Morris Willner sold 2,792,631 shares of Arko stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $18,878,185.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,683,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,983,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Arko Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ ARKO opened at $6.50 on Friday. Arko Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.30.

Get Arko alerts:

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Arko had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arko Corp. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arko Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Arko’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Arko from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Arko from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Arko

Institutional Trading of Arko

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARKO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Arko by 149.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Arko by 40.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Arko in the third quarter valued at $72,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arko in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arko during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Arko Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPM Petroleum segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.