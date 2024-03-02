Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Shares Gap Up to $9.90

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.90, but opened at $10.80. Aris Water Solutions shares last traded at $11.17, with a volume of 96,265 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aris Water Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.56.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market capitalization of $702.66 million, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARIS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 39.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Featured Stories

