Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) PT Raised to $15.00

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ARHS. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

ARHS stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 2.39. Arhaus has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.33.

In other Arhaus news, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 378,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,531,012.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,167,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arhaus by 61.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,059,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,856 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Arhaus in the third quarter valued at about $6,016,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,976,000. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

